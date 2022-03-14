Eastern Cape cop arrested for possession of drugs, unlicensed firearm | News24

An Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested for possession of an unlawful firearm and medicines.

He was stopped throughout an operation on the N2 freeway close to Kinkelbos on Saturday morning.

The sergeant is stationed on the Crime Intelligence unit in East London.

An Eastern Cape police officer has been arrested after he was allegedly present in possession of an unlawful firearm and medicines.

The 33-year-old sergeant, stationed on the Crime Intelligence unit in East London, was arrested on Saturday on the N2 between Kinkelbos and Colchester, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

The officer was stopped throughout a multidisciplinary operation following a tip-off a few man transporting firearms and medicines in a white bakkie.

When cops stopped the automobile, they discovered an unlicensed revolver and ammunition, the sergeant’s service pistol, a digital scale, a laptop computer, two cellphones, 21.1g of tik and a “substantial amount of cash”, mentioned Kinana.

Kinana mentioned:

The driver was instantly arrested. Initial investigations revealed that the .38 revolver was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019.

“Every effort must be made to protect the image of the SAPS even if it means exposing those within its ranks. We have repeatedly stated that police officers are not above the law, and we are determined to root out corruption wherever and whenever it manifests,” Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene mentioned.

The sergeant is anticipated to look in court docket as soon as charged.

The investigation was persevering with, added Kinana.

