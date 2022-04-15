Eastern Cape cop arrested for trying to solicit bribe from alleged drug courier | News24

A police officer within the Eastern Cape has been arrested for corruption after he allegedly requested a bribe to launch an impounded automobile.

The automobile was impounded on 8 April, after it was deemed to be instrumental within the fee of a criminal offense, mentioned Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

The automobile’s proprietor was arrested by the Matatiele canine unit after being suspected of transporting medicine.

“The accused person is reported to have appeared before Matatiele Magistrate’s Court on [Monday] where he was released on R5 000 bail. After his release, the accused is alleged to have gone to the police station to enquire about his vehicle,” mentioned Mgolodela.

“The vehicle’s owner was referred to the investigating officer, a 37-year-old sergeant, who allegedly told him ‘to organise a sum of R2 000 to get his vehicle back’,” mentioned Mgolodela.

The matter was reported to the Bizana Serious Corruption Investigation group for probing which resulted within the police officer’s arrest on Friday.

He is because of make his first court docket look on the Matatiele Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

