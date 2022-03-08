Eastern Cape correctional centre gate guards robbed, attacked on prison grounds | News24
Mdantsane Correctional Centre within the Eastern Cape.
PHOTO: Johnnie Isaac/GroundUp
- Gate guards on the Mdantsane Correctional Centre in
the Eastern Cape have been robbed.
- A forty five-year-old guard is recovering from gunshot
wounds after being shot in the course of the incident.
- Seven males robbed the guards of their cellphones.
Eastern Cape police are looking for seven armed
males who attacked and robbed jail guards on the gates of Mdantsane
Correctional Centre within the Eastern Cape final week.
A forty five-year-old guard, who was a part of an undisclosed
variety of officers who got here below assault, sustained a number of gunshot wounds.
Correctional companies regional spokesperson Nobuntu
Gantana stated the officer was recovering properly in hospital.
Police stated they had been investigating a case of
tried homicide and theft with aggravating circumstances after seven armed
males focused correctional companies officers on the jail entrance in Fort Jackson,
Mdantsane, final Monday.
Police
spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, stated:
It is alleged that on the stated date at about 20:30, seven armed males accosted gate guards on the Fort Jackson correctional facility in Mdantsane and robbed them of their cellphones.
Nkohli stated the guard who sustained a number of gunshot
wounds was rushed to hospital.
The robbers fled the scene and had been nonetheless at massive,
stated Nkohli.
Nkohli has urged anybody with info that might
result in the arrest of the attackers to contact the Serious and Violent Crimes
Unit on 082 441 8940 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
