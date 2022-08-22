Eastern Cape govt gives 6 Banyana players R100 000 each for contribution to Wafcon victory | News24

Six Eastern Cape Banyana Banyana gamers will get R100 000 every.

Six Eastern Cape Banyana Banyana gamers, who had been a part of the ladies’s nationwide soccer group that lately received the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, will every get R100 000 from the Eastern Cape authorities.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement on the Eastern Cape Sports and Recreation Awards in Gqeberha on the weekend.

The six had been every awarded as prime achievers throughout a red-carpet occasion held on the Boardwalk and Casino Hotel.

Melinda Kgadiete, Kholosa Biyana, Sibulele Holweni and Bambanani Mbane had been on the glitzy ceremony, whereas Kaylin Swart and Robyn Moodley had been unable to attend the occasion, resulting from different commitments.

Mabuyane mentioned the prize was a part of the province’s contribution to the nationwide celebrations of the achievement of the nationwide girls’s soccer aspect.

The Desiree Ellis-coached aspect made historical past by beating host nation Morocco 2-1 on the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on 24 July, in entrance of a 52 000-strong residence crowd, to raise the trophy.

Mabuyane mentioned:

The Banyana Banyana win was further particular for us within the province as a result of six of our gamers had been in that conquering squad.

Mabuyane mentioned sporting expertise was within the DNA of the youth, including that it should be unearthed and nurtured within the province. He mentioned this might solely be achieved by way of grassroots and faculty sports activities improvement.

Cash prizes have been pouring in for the African champions since their big victory in Morocco.

Eastern Cape Sports and Recreation Awards recognised Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon victory. News24 Supplied

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa final month introduced a money injection of R5.8 million for the group.

The cash added onto the R9.2 million the gamers had been already promised by South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan earlier than their departure to Morocco.

Banyana Banyana gamers have a good time after successful the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. Supplied CAFWomen

SAFA has since confirmed paying every of the 23 gamers R400 000.

Mabuyane urged companies to spend money on grassroots sport, as an alternative of specializing in completed merchandise at skilled degree.

He mentioned: “Government alone cannot fund all sporting codes. We need the private sector. Many commercial banks and companies sponsor professional teams in the country and my question is why they are only investing in the finished products. What about the kids who play with makeshift soccer and rugby balls?”