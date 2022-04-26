Eastern Cape man, 80, in court for bestiality involving neighbour’s chained dog | News24

An 80-year-old man from Ginsberg within the Eastern Cape stands accused of performing a intercourse act on a canine.

He was allegedly caught on 4 February by its proprietor and arrested.

After making bail the identical day, the person vanished till he was rearrested on Monday.

The police have arrested an 80-year-old man for failing to seem in court docket final Wednesday in reference to a cost associated to him performing a intercourse act on a neighbour’s chained canine.

The man was initially arrested at a Ginsberg house on 4 February and charged with bestiality.

He was launched the identical day on bail and warned to return to the King Williams Town Magistrate’s Court on 20 April.

However, he failed to point out up, leaving the Justice of the Peace with no alternative however to subject a warrant for his arrest.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the suspect was rearrested on Monday and was attributable to seem in court docket on Tuesday.

Mbi and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) couldn’t verify the end result of the court docket look on Tuesday as they struggled to achieve the management prosecutor and investigating officer.

NPA spokesperson Luxulo Tyali mentioned whereas the appearing management prosecutor confirmed the case was on the court docket roll, he couldn’t set up the end result of the listening to.

The man was caught by his neighbour in Ginsberg allegedly performing a intercourse act on the canine. The neighbour reported him to SPCA.

Mbi mentioned the SPCA referred to as the police who arrested the suspect.

“We can confirm that a case of bestiality was opened after the owner found the accused raping his dog behind his house. He called the SPCA who in turn called the police. After failing to appear in court, a warrant of arrest was then issued.”

He added it was additionally suspected the person might have dementia.

SCPA Qonce supervisor Annette Rademeyer mentioned the police didn’t alert them concerning the rearrest of the person or the court docket case this week.

Rademeyer added the person apparently confessed to the investigating officer.

She mentioned the SPCA was appalled by the alleged incident.

“It is very disturbing to note that this type of offence, bestiality, was becoming very common in our society. We call on courts to hand harsher sentences to the perpetrators of this crime. Bestiality is illegal and is not acceptable in society.

“I hope he will get the utmost penalty the regulation permits,” Rademeyer added.

