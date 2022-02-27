Eastern Cape man accused of stealing over R100m from Absa shot dead | News24

Xolela Masebeni and Athembile Mpani appeared within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court the place they’re charged with stealing tens of millions from Absa.

Absa specialist engineer Xolela Masebeni, who’s accused of defrauding the financial institution of R103 million, was shot lifeless outdoors his residence in Unati Mkefa, Ezibeleni, the Eastern Cape, on Saturday night.

Eastern Cape police mentioned they had been investigating a case of homicide.

Polices spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli mentioned Masebeni was sitting in his yard with 4 of his associates when two unknown males accosted him.

“It is further said that Masebeni stood up and approached the two unknown men. His friend heard several gunshots and started running in different directions.

“Masebeni sustained a number of gunshot wounds within the higher physique and was rushed to the closest clinic, the place he succumbed to his accidents. It is believed that the 2 armed suspects fled the scene in a silver gray VW Polo,” he added.

Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest local police station.

It is understood Masebeni allegedly fraudulently transferred R103 million into six bank accounts over four months last year.

One of the accounts belonged to his 21-year-old wife, the other was a business account and the rest belonged to people living abroad the couple has ties to.

The couple allegedly spent more than R200 000 on a shopping spree at luxury stores in Sandton. They also reportedly purchased seven cars and two properties in Khayelitsha.

The Hawks arrested Masebeni last month following an internal investigation.

The couple was set to return to court next month.