Eastern Cape police on high alert after protesters torch farmhouse, petrol-bomb cars in Kirkwood | News24

Eastern Cape police had been on excessive alert because the state of affairs in Kirkwood remained unstable.

Police deployment has been beefed up and about 38 instances have been registered.

One individual has been killed and property and automobiles have been destroyed.

A farmhouse was torched and several other automobiles stoned and petrol bombed in Kirkwood, Eastern Cape police stated on Wednesday.

“The situation continued to be tense today [Wednesday]. Young people in the locations were throwing stones at motorists, whilst petrol bombs were also used on Tuesday,” police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana stated.

He stated protesters had torched a farmhouse in Habata. But no accidents had been reported.

“Police deployment has been beefed up and about 38 cases have been registered. Cases range from public violence, malicious injury to properties [sic], assault, and one murder case.

“Only one individual has been arrested to this point. Other arrests are attainable because the investigations unfold. We proceed to watch the state of affairs,” Kinana stated.

Violence erupted in Kirkwood after a whole bunch of disgruntled farmworkers took to the streets to voice their anger about wage will increase.

On Monday, three folks had been injured, together with a police officer.

Kinana beforehand advised News24 that the neighborhood member who was admitted to the hospital had later died.

“The third one is reported to be a security guard, who was assaulted, and two cars belonging to a private security company were set alight,” he stated.

Freedom Front Plus MP and provincial chief Piet Mey stated the social gathering had visited the neighborhood on Wednesday and was shocked by the “serious and senseless destruction and vandalism”.

“Warehouses stuffed with freshly picked merchandise had been torched and destroyed and lots of properties have been totally ruined. Fruits have been stripped off timber in orchards, thrown on the bottom and trampled, whereas branches had been ripped off timber,” he said.

“In some instances, the extent of the harm is so extreme that it might take years to succeed in full manufacturing capability once more.

“Protesters do not seem to realise that they are destroying the very businesses on which they depend for a future income and their families’ survival.”

Mey stated it was clear that feelings had been nonetheless operating excessive and that the state of affairs remained unstable.

“From conversations with members of the community, the FF Plus learned that many peace-loving people want to return to work, and that they are unhappy with the way that a small group of people handled the situation, stirred up emotions, and kept inciting violence.

“They are effectively conscious of the truth that the state of affairs is jeopardising their work and revenue.

“The FF Plus wants to see that an investigation is launched, as in other cases of similar unrest, to determine who is behind the incitement and violence,” he stated.

