Eastern Cape pupil killed during ‘faction fight’ at school | News24
AN 18-year-old suspect has been arrested. (Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images by way of Getty)
A 16-year-old boy died on college grounds on Tuesday after being stabbed in a combat between two warring teams of pupils at a highschool in Cofimvaba.
Eastern Cape police arrested an 18-year-old pupil in reference to the homicide. Another pupil was injured and rushed to hospital.
The 18-year-old will seem in courtroom quickly, mentioned police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.
The police described the battle among the many pupils as a “faction fight”.
Kinana mentioned: “According to the information, a group of learners entered the school premises and started attacking others as they were arriving in school. The circumstances surrounding the attacks are not known at this stage. However, police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder for investigation.
“Subsequently, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested. More arrests are anticipated because the investigation course of unfolds. The arrested suspect is anticipated to look in Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court as soon as charged.”
