Eastern Cape residents warned to be vigilant after spate of robberies involving bogus cops | News24

Eastern Cape residents have been warned about bogus law enforcement officials who goal residents.

This comes after a Gqeberha couple was robbed by males wearing police uniforms.

Two instances involving bogus law enforcement officials, which have been reported in December, are additionally below investigation.

Eastern Cape residents have been warned to be looking out for bogus law enforcement officials after the theft of a Gqeberha couple on Tuesday.

Two uniformed males rang the doorbell of the couple’s residence and requested entry to the property on the idea that suspects have been seen leaping into the yard.

The 61-year-old proprietor allowed the boys onto the property.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg stated:

As the ‘policemen’ have been strolling towards the yard, considered one of them went into the home. The complainant adopted the ‘officer’ and was then attacked by him. A scuffle ensued between the suspect and the complainant.

A second suspect additionally entered and pointed a firearm on the proprietor, whose 56-year-old spouse was additionally threatened.

“A third suspect dressed in a tracksuit also entered the property. The couple was tied up while [the suspects] ransacked the house. The suspects fled with firearms, rifles, ammunition, Rolex watches, jewellery, cellphones and other goods with an estimated value of R500 000. The stolen items were packed into the complainant’s Ford Ranger LDV and driven away,” Janse van Rensburg added.

The automobile was traced to New Brighton a number of hours later however the suspects managed to evade arrest.

Police are additionally investigating instances the place bogus law enforcement officials gained entry to properties in Sherwood and Kabega Park in December.

Janse van Rensburg has urged residents to be extra vigilant.

“Anyone entering the premises wearing a police uniform must be approached to produce a police appointment certificate which contains a picture of the said officer as well as his/her name and police ID number. Do not be complacent when one sees a blue shirt and pants and assume that is a member of the SAPS,” she stated.

