Eastern Cape teacher shot, killed on way home after giving extra lessons at school | News24

An Eastern Cape instructor was shot and killed when his automobile battled to drive on a highway that had been swept away by the rain.

The instructor was returning residence after staying behind at college to provide further classes to his pupils.

The instructor, from Mgezwa High School, was driving with a colleague on Wednesday, round 17:00, in Lusikisiki. A gunman fired at them – and, whereas each had been shot, the instructor behind the steering wheel sustained accidents which resulted in him dying in hospital.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday, Vuyisile Mboxela, who’s the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape MEC of Education, Fundile Gade, mentioned the way during which the instructor was killed was not solely inhumane, however barbaric as effectively.

Mboxela mentioned:

Anytime we lose a instructor, we take three steps again as a result of there’s a long-term funding that occurs when folks develop into lecturers. The MEC mentioned will probably be crucial for him to go to the college, in order that different lecturers see that they’re supported and their contribution is famous.

According to Mboxela, the lecturers had been giving pupils further classes to arrange for the June exams.

The lecturers had been on their manner residence, however the situation of the highway compelled the car to decelerate, upon which the gunman launched the assault.

“He (the deceased teacher) tried to speed to get away, but he had reached a point on the road where he could not do much,” mentioned Mboxela.

“The driver tried to escape, but the gunman continued firing shots. The victims eventually managed to escape and were then rushed to hospital to seek medical assistance. Sadly, one of the educators, who was injured badly, had to be transferred to Nelson Mandela Academy, where he unfortunately succumbed to death on the morning of the 12 May 2022.

“A case has been opened with police for investigation, whereas the division has activated psychosocial help for all of the affected educators and learners.

“The MEC will visit the families and the school of the affected teachers, and a meeting will be held at the school to update about measures that will be taken to make sure the school is safe for teaching and for learning to continue.”

News24 reached out to the Eastern Cape police, however that they had not responded on the time of publication.

