Eastern Cape teen girl raped and stabbed repeatedly after being dragged into bushes | News24

Editor’s word: This story could upset delicate readers.

A person has been arrested in reference to the rape and assault of a 15-year-old lady in eMaxesibeni on Good Friday, throughout which her eyes have been gouged out.

Eastern Cape police stated the arrest of the 23-year-old man was a breakthrough within the case.

The lady was on her approach house when a person dragged her into close by bushes and raped her at round 14:00 final Friday.

“It is also alleged that the suspect did not end there but continued to stab her on her upper body which resulted in her losing her sight.”

She stumbled out of the bush onto a street the place she collapsed earlier than villagers found her at round 15:00.

The suspect had been charged with rape and assault with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt following his arrest on Thursday, police stated.

He is scheduled to look within the Mount Ayliff Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the arrest.

“This arrest should be viewed as one of our ongoing efforts to end the scourge of violence against women and children in this province.

“We acknowledge that the lady is injured and in nice ache, however we console ourselves with the truth that a suspect linked to the crime has been arrested to reply in court docket,” stated Mene in a press release on Friday.