Eastern Michigan University’s Sill Hall Labs Named After Top Business Leaders

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Eastern Michigan University is honoring two high enterprise leaders, dedicating two labs in its newly renovated engineering and know-how advanced.

The college held a ceremony Thursday celebrating the official opening of the labs throughout the newly renovated Sill Hall.

The naming of the Woods Construction Construction Management Lab acknowledges the dedication of Woods Construction and its president, EMU alumnus John Bodary.

The Jack E. Roush Automotive Lab is known as after American motorsports icon and EMU alumnus Jack E. Roush.

“The extensive renovations and expansion of Sill Hall make it a premier destination for students entering the engineering and technology fields,” EMU President James Smith stated in a press release. “Thanks to the support of John Bodary, Jack Roush, and other members of our business community, students from around the world receive a world-class education in a modernized facility where they experience dynamic and functional hands-on learning opportunities guided by our outstanding faculty.”

