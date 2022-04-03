Eastern Vic braces for heavy rain, floods

Communities throughout japanese Victoria are being urged to hunt increased floor after heavy rain flooded rivers within the area, with extra extreme climate on the way in which.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a extreme climate warning for intense rainfall and damaging winds throughout East Gippsland on Sunday morning.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Snowy, Buchan, Bemm and Cann rivers after heavy rain additionally lashed the area on Saturday.

In the 24 hours to 9am Sunday, as much as 35 millimetres of rain was recorded throughout the Snowy River, with remoted totals of as much as 66mm.

Another 20 to 100mm of rain may hit the river over the remainder of the day and water ranges on the Snowy River downstream at McKillops Bridge may rise to main flooding by the night.

Residents across the Snowy are urged to maneuver to increased floor with fears the river close to Orbost may exceed above seven metres by Monday morning.

“Move stock and machinery to higher ground. Prepare to take actions to protect your life and property,” an emergency alert mentioned.

“You may become isolated and need to activate your flood plan due to the potential impacts to Orbost from coming flood water.”

Communities across the Buchan River are additionally warned to maneuver their inventory and equipment to increased floor, with that catchment anticipated to achieve main flooding by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the Bemm, Cann and Genoa rivers have obtained between 20 and 100 millimetres of rain, with remoted showers of as much as 170mm, since 9am on Saturday.

With extra rain anticipated all through the day, the rivers may attain main flood ranges by Sunday evening.

Bemm River residents are being informed to urgently enact their flood plans, with street entry to be lower at Sydenham Inlet Road on Sunday afternoon into the night.

“You may become isolated, with no access in or out of your home. Ensure you have prepared for this event or consider leaving now. Remember to take your pets, mobile phone, spare clothes and medications if you leave,” a warning mentioned.

Cann River residents are urged to organize to maneuver to increased floor, with fears the river close to Weeragua and Chandlers Creek will even attain main flooding by Sunday evening.