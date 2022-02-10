‘Easy money has spoilt many a promising talent’ – Sunil Gavaskar calls for salary cap for uncapped players in IPL auction

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that the salaries of uncapped gamers on the IPL mega auction should be capped at INR 1 crore in a bid to maintain the younger ones grounded and guarantee they don’t change into in a single day millionaires, which might have hostile impacts in the long term.

Gavaskar’s feedback come solely two days earlier than the 2022 mega public sale, scheduled in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, with as many as 355 of the full 590 gamers in line to go beneath the hammer being uncapped abilities, together with members of the recently-crowned Indian U19 World Cup crew.

The former cricketer additional reckoned that in no case ought to success at age-level cricket be thought-about a assure of succeeding on the worldwide degree or the IPL owing to the numerous distinction of normal of cricket performed.

Far too many get carried away with straightforward cash: Sunil Gavaskar

“The mega auction will happen over the weekend and some of our Under-19 boys could become crorepatis in a few blinks of the eye,” he wrote for Mid-day. “Doing effectively on the under-19 degree doesn’t assure success on the IPL and even worldwide degree as has been seen through the years. The distinction in requirements is large.

“Far too many get carried away and lose focus and are out of the sport or search the mirage of greener-looking pastures. The honest factor could be to place a restrict of say Rs 1 crore for uncapped gamers in order that they know that to go additional and earn extra they’ve quite a lot of arduous work forward.

“Easy money has spoilt many a promising talent and that’s something the administrators can prevent by ensuring that an uncapped player remains eager to keep performing year after year and not fall by the wayside as so many have done in the past,” he additional noticed.

This just isn’t the primary time Gavaskar, a former member of the IPL Governing Council, has voiced his opinion relating to the imposition of such a cap on the uncapped gamers’ salaries; he expressed the identical in 2019 in a letter addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

The straightforward cash earned by uncapped gamers is a travesty to the senior home gamers who’ve carried out the arduous grind however obtain a lot lesser was Gavaskar’s argument again then.