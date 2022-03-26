Eatery sells most expensive French fries topped with gold dust. Guess the price

Do you want French fries? It is a favorite aspect dish of many individuals when ordering a burger. It’s an actual consolation meals to have together with your meal as principally everybody loves munching it with some ketchup. However, have you ever ever puzzled the place you get the world’s most costly French fries. An upscale restaurant in New York known as Serendipity 3 is the Guinness World Record holder for the most costly French fries. A video posted on Instagram by the official Guinness Book World Records web page reveals the world’s most costly French fries and it prices $200.

The video has received 2.56 lakh views to this point. In the video, aggressive eater and Youtuber generally known as LA Beast eats the French fries on the upscale Serendipity restaurant the place the dish is named ‘Crème dela Crème Pommes Frites’.

The world’s most costly French fries has numerous components which were flown in from world wide, says a voiceover on the video. In the caption, the Guinness World Records talked about all of the components of the dish together with classic 2006 Dom Perignon Champagne,J. LeBlanc French Champagne, pure cage-free goose fats from France, topped with 23k edible gold mud topping amongst others.

Watch the video beneath:

An Instagram person had a query in thoughts after seeing the video. He requested, “Could I break the record if I just went to a random shop, bought some frozen ones and said that I’m now selling them for a million?”

The Guinness World Records replied to the person with “no!” “Putting edible gold on anything and making it the “most expensive” is a reasonably easy path to take,” commented one other person. “I’ll stick to Wendy’s fries,” mentioned a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on the world’s most costly French fries and would you want to present it a attempt?