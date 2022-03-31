EB I-94 Closed In Maplewood After ‘Numerous Crashes’

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 94 in Maplewood is closed Thursday morning after a pileup involving a minimum of a dozen autos.

“The road is closed,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation stated. “Look out for numerous crashes.”

Traffic at Century Avenue was being diverted off the freeway.

The crash was brought on by icy situations, MnDOT stated, and all accidents seemed to be minor. Officials stated the stretch of freeway will likely be closed for a minimum of an hour.