Eben Etzebeth acquisition ‘a great coup,’ says Sharks coach | Sport

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa is tackled by Maro Itoje through the 2nd Test (Gallo)

Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn described the Eben Etzebeth acquisition as “a great coup” for the Durban franchise.

The Sharks revealed that Etzebeth would be a part of from French aspect Toulon on a five-year deal till 2027.

The 30-year-old Springbok’s arrival strengthened your entire Sharks group and will see competitors stiffen additional for restricted enjoying spots.

The Sharks introduced that Etzebeth had penned a deal that can preserve him in KwaZulu-Natal till 2027.

The 30-year-old left French membership Toulon and stated he was wanting ahead to teaming up as soon as extra with Springbok team-mate and good pal Siya Kolisi amongst different internationals glittered on the franchise.

“He’s a Springbok. And when he tears his shirt off or gets it torn by the opposition, everybody can see what an absolutely massive physical specimen he is,” stated Fynn.

“He also produces incredibly high standards of play on the field, so it’s a great coup, and we look forward to him joining the group.”

Etzebeth’s arrival may additionally result in their Currie Cup crew getting stronger, with one of many United Rugby Championship locks more likely to drop right down to Fynn’s aspect.