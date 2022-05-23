eBikeGo Completes $5 Million Funding Round, Aims To Raise $25 Million Further

Electric mobility start-up, eBikeGo, has introduced finishing a $5 million, or over ₹ 38 crore, funding spherical. The firm lately secured $3.5 million, or over ₹ 27 crore, in a contemporary spherical of funding, which along with the $1.5 million, or over ₹ 12 crore, in pre-Series A funding from a mix of abroad and Indian buyers, cumulatively standing at $5 million. In reality, the corporate has introduced that it’s aiming to boost $25 million, or over ₹ 194 crore, additional.

The newest spherical of funding comes from Kuwaiti investor Sivaram Juvva and his firm Al Tebah for Telecommunications Materials Systems & Devices Company, in addition to from Omani investor, Ivor Braganza, and his firm Muscat International Project Management & Services LLC. Other buyers embrace some High Net Worth Individuals from the trade.

Presently energetic in 7 cities in India, over the past 3 years eBikeGo has deployed round 2,000 Electric 2-Wheelers on the B2B platform

Also Read: eBikeGo Rugged Electric Moto-Scooter Attracts Over 1 Lakh Bookings

Commenting on the most recent spherical of funding, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo stated, “With this investment, we hope to launch our proven EVs such as Muvi and Velocipedo and have a significant influence on the present status of electric mobility. We as a company are working towards becoming a robust OEM and thus, we aspire to drastically reduce carbon footprint not just in India but on a worldwide scale”.

Also Read: eBikeGo Acquires Tech Firm To Boost EV Industry

Presently energetic in 7 cities in India, eBikeGo is an electrical two-wheeler mobility platform that gives economical and environment-friendly travelling choices. To higher perceive the market, the corporate says that over the past 3 years it has deployed round 2,000 Electric 2-Wheelers on the B2B platform which have been outfitted with an AI-based enterprise intelligence unit eBG Matics. With that, the corporate has gathered 1 Petabyte of information and claims that at present there isn’t a ideally suited automobile that caters to the fast wants of the Indian Market, and the current fireplace incidents have led to a setback within the Indian EV area.

Also Read: eBikeGo To Manufacture Muvi Electric Scooter In India

The Muvi electrical scooter shall be manufactured in India, and shall be offered within the home market, and in addition exported the world over.

The firm claims the answer to that is utilizing LFP batteries, which it claims are extra reliable. In reality, eBikeGo is engaged on a brand new product line-up for India and has determined to accumulate an EV portfolio from Torrot, a Spain-based 70 years previous Electric Vehicle Manufacturing firm, which owns manufacturers like MUVI and Velocipedo. The firm is engaged on localising these automobiles as per Indian circumstances to supply and market them in India and Europe.

Also Read: eBikeGo To Manufacture Electric Trike From Spanish Company Torrot

0 Comments

eBikeGo has meticulously laid out an enlargement technique to arrange an enormous manufacturing unit, concurrently starting manufacturing and launching these automobiles and impacting the prevailing situation of electrical mobility, after acquiring funding. The firm hopes to launch Velocipedo and MUVI in 2023 with this funding.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.