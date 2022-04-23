Ebola case confirmed in Congo’s west Equateur province

Congo well being authorities have confirmed a brand new Ebola case within the northwest Equateur Province within the metropolis of Mbandaka, declaring an outbreak almost 4 months after the final one ended within the central African nation

The one case was confirmed in a 31-year-old man who started experiencing signs on April 5 and sought therapy at a health facility after greater than per week of being taken care of at residence, the World Health Organization mentioned. He was admitted to an Ebola therapy middle Thursday for intensive care however died the identical day.

“Time is not on our side,” mentioned Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up. The positive news is that health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have more experience than anyone else in the world at controlling Ebola outbreaks quickly.”

Congo has skilled 13 recorded Ebola outbreaks because the virus was first found within the conflict-ridden nation in 1976. This is the third within the Equateur Province since 2018.

WHO says the affected person acquired a protected and dignified burial and that efforts to stem the outbreak are underway. Authorities have begun testing and make contact with tracing. Vaccinations will start within the coming days, WHO mentioned.

“Many people in Mbandaka are already vaccinated against Ebola, which should help reduce the impact of the disease,” mentioned Moeti. “All those who were vaccinated during the 2020 outbreak will be revaccinated.”

Ebola is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an contaminated individual or contaminated supplies. However, the early signs of fever and muscle aches resembles different widespread ailments like malaria. In addition to vaccinations, there’s now efficient therapy accessible that, if acquired early, can enhance probabilities of survival considerably.

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal.