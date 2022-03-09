Ebrahim Patel moves to fire Lotteries board | News24

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has advised Parliament he has instructed legal professionals to finish the phrases of the remaining members of the scandal-ridden National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board.

The time period of the present board is because of finish on 31 March and it’s unclear whether or not Patel intends to take away the remaining members earlier than then.

Nominations and functions for new board members closed on Monday.

But with simply over three weeks to go earlier than the top of the month it seems unlikely that new board members, who should nonetheless be interviewed after which endure safety and different checks, might be in place by then.

Patel was responding to a name throughout the sitting by Judy Hermans, the chairperson of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Portfolio Committee, for “the disbandment of the National Lottery Commission board with immediate effect”.

Addressing an in-person session of the National Assembly remotely – see from 3.00 minutes – Patel mentioned the NLC had “failed to ensure proper administration and good governance, particularly in respect of proactive funding of beneficiary organisations”.

Quoting a choose in a latest Gauteng motion introduced towards him by the NLC, Patel described the fee as an “institution that refuses to account for its actions”.

The present board of the NLC is down to 3 members and is no longer quorate.

This follows the demise of one among its members, Muthuhadini Madzivhandila, final month and the resignation late final yr of advocate William Huma after he was confronted with proof of alleged corruption on his half.

The board has additionally been and not using a full-time chairperson since the controversial time period of Alfred Nevhutanda led to November 2020.

The stalled process to elect a brand new chairperson is now again on Parliament’s agenda after falling far down the Order List. It is anticipated to be debated within the House quickly.

Madzivhandila, Terry Tselane, the previous deputy chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, and Barney Pityana, a human rights lawyer and cleric, made the shortlist.

It appears possible that following Madzivhandila’s demise solely Tselane and Pityana might be put ahead as candidates for the job.

Once MPs have debated the proposed shortlist it is going to then be forwarded to Patel to determine who might be appointed.