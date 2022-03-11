EBRD inks MoU with Egypt to guide national hydrogen strategy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed on March 7 a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to determine a framework for assessing the potential of low-carbon hydrogen provide chains.

The Bank is aiding Egypt to realize its renewable power potential and to transition to a greener financial system by aiding within the growth of a nationwide low-carbon hydrogen technique. Hydrogen is among the decarbonised fuels of the long run. It can considerably contribute to the power transition whereas unlocking further advantages from renewable energy era.

The Bank’s evaluation will embody mapping the present and future anticipated worldwide provide and demand of the hydrogen market, analysing present and potential hydrogen manufacturing in Egypt and valuing the storage, conversion and transportation of hydrogen and its derivatives, the EBRD mentioned.

The EBRD can even assist to conduct a regulatory evaluation and evaluation of the adjustments wanted to help the event of hydrogen provide chains in Egypt whereas guaranteeing the protection, reliability, competitiveness and sustainability of provide.

The evaluation will present pointers for the nation’s low-carbon hydrogen technique, selling the sustainable growth of hydrogen as a decarbonised gasoline for local weather change mitigation, whereas guaranteeing price effectiveness and figuring out potential areas for funding.

Accelerating progress on attaining Egypt’s nationwide growth technique, with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core, Minister of International Cooperation Rania A. Al-Mashat emphasised that the nation was dedicated to transitioning to an inclusive and inexperienced financial system. Egypt will host the COP27 local weather convention in the direction of the top of the yr.

“Utilising low-carbon hydrogen is a key step towards mitigating climate change as the country moves to using clean and renewable energy,” Al-Mashat mentioned.

For his half, EBRD Vice President for Policy Mark Bowman mentioned the Bank is proud to contribute to Egypt’s future nationwide low-carbon hydrogen technique, which is in keeping with the Bank’s dedication to mitigating local weather change the place it invests. He added that the EBRD has been a robust supporter of renewable power growth in Egypt, offering coverage recommendation, technical help and financing.