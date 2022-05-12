EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s Ganja in further “green” transition
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allotted a mortgage within the
quantity of 10 million euros for the introduction of good waste
assortment and route optimization methods in Azerbaijan’s Ganja
metropolis, the Bank advised Trend.
The related agreements have been signed at this time between the EBRD’s
First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink, Azerbaijan’s Minister of
Finance Samir Sharifov and Head of Ganja City Executive Power
Niyazi Bayramov.
According to EBRD, new varieties of containers, enlargement of the
present fleet and the introduction of extra environmentally
pleasant automobiles shall be supplied underneath the settlement, which is able to
considerably cut back the carbon footprint of municipal companies of
the town.
“More than 300,000 folks residing in Ganja will profit from
enhancements of their city surroundings. Today’s settlement will
additionally pave the best way for a follow-on venture that may full the
strong waste administration enhancements by means of a brand new trendy regional
sanitary landfill,” the Bank stated.
Meanwhile, the current venture is a part of Ganja’s engagement in
the EBRD Green Cities program and can contribute to the
growth of a Green City Action Plan (GCAP). Ganja joined the
program in 2020.
The EBRD is a vital institutional investor in Azerbaijan.
To date the EBRD has invested over 3.5 billion euros by 181
initiatives there. The Bank’s technique within the nation focuses on
serving to Azerbaijan to diversify its financial system and develop the personal
sector in non-oil sectors.
