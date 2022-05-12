EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s Ganja in further “green” transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The European Bank for

Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has allotted a mortgage within the

quantity of 10 million euros for the introduction of good waste

assortment and route optimization methods in Azerbaijan’s Ganja

metropolis, the Bank advised Trend.

The related agreements have been signed at this time between the EBRD’s

First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink, Azerbaijan’s Minister of

Finance Samir Sharifov and Head of Ganja City Executive Power

Niyazi Bayramov.

According to EBRD, new varieties of containers, enlargement of the

present fleet and the introduction of extra environmentally

pleasant automobiles shall be supplied underneath the settlement, which is able to

considerably cut back the carbon footprint of municipal companies of

the town.

“More than 300,000 folks residing in Ganja will profit from

enhancements of their city surroundings. Today’s settlement will

additionally pave the best way for a follow-on venture that may full the

strong waste administration enhancements by means of a brand new trendy regional

sanitary landfill,” the Bank stated.

Meanwhile, the current venture is a part of Ganja’s engagement in

the EBRD Green Cities program and can contribute to the

growth of a Green City Action Plan (GCAP). Ganja joined the

program in 2020.

The EBRD is a vital institutional investor in Azerbaijan.

To date the EBRD has invested over 3.5 billion euros by 181

initiatives there. The Bank’s technique within the nation focuses on

serving to Azerbaijan to diversify its financial system and develop the personal

sector in non-oil sectors.

—

