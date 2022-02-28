ECB assesses that Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries in Croatia and Slovenia are failing or likely to fail

The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries within the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or more likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity state of affairs.

The Austrian guardian financial institution Sberbank Europe AG is totally owned by Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank of Russia, whose majority shareholder is the Russian Federation (50% plus one voting share).

The ECB took the choice after figuring out that, within the close to future, the financial institution is more likely to be unable to pay its money owed or different liabilities as they fall due.

Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries skilled vital deposit outflows on account of the reputational influence of geopolitical tensions. This led to a deterioration of its liquidity place.

Retail depositors are protected as much as €100,000 per depositor per financial institution within the European Union. This safety is granted by the deposit assure schemes in place.

Following the European Central Bank’s evaluation, the Single Resolution Board has right now determined that Sberbank Europe AG in Austria and its subsidiaries in Croatia (Sberbank d.d.) and Slovenia (Sberbank banka d.d.) are failing or more likely to fail.

