ECB’s Christine Lagarde tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFURT – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde examined optimistic for COVID-19, she said in a tweet Thursday.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild. I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered,” the tweet reads. “There is no impact on the ECB’s operations.”

The ECB has its common Governing Council assembly, adopted by the president’s press convention, subsequent Thursday.

The press convention is scheduled to go forward as deliberate, whereas the format might be determined in coming days, an ECB spokesperson stated.

