ECB’s Holzmann says up to three rate hikes may be ‘appropriate’ this year

The European Central Bank could have to lift rates of interest as much as thrice this yr to fight increased inflation, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann stated in an interview with Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten.

Holzmann said any such fee hikes would nonetheless go away borrowing charges considerably under historic averages.

Central bankers worldwide are struggling to corral inflation charges which have surged due to the conflict in Ukraine and the worldwide pandemic.

“I think it would be appropriate to take at least two or even three steps,” Holzmann stated in reference to elevating rates of interest. “These could be smaller ones, like 0.25 percentage point each. If this were to happen by December, it would have the effect that by 2023 the deposit rates for banks, which are now minus 0.5 percent, would be in positive territory,” stated Holzmann, who is also head of Austria’s central financial institution.

Analysts anticipate the ECB to probably begin elevating rates of interest in July amid eurozone inflation at present standing round 7.5 %.