Economic cost of floods will run into the billions, Ramaphosa says | Fin24

The financial value of the heavy rains and floods in KwaZulu-Natal and components of the Eastern Cape will run into billions of rands, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned on Monday evening as he introduced a nationwide state of catastrophe.

“A comprehensive assessment of the economic cost of these floods still has to be made, but it is clear that it will run into billions of rands for the rebuilding of infrastructure and loss of production,” he mentioned.

The excessive climate and floods have claimed 443 lives and precipitated extreme injury to properties and infrastructure.

Critically, the Port of Durban, one of many largest and busiest delivery terminals on the continent and an important a part of the SA financial system, has been severely affected. Access to the port has been disrupted by in depth injury to the Bayhead Road – a key route that hyperlinks the port to the remainder of the nation and handles 13 000 heavy automobiles per day.

There has additionally been in depth injury to native companies and public infrastructure within the flood-hit areas.

“It is going to take a massive effort, drawing on the resources and capabilities of the entire nation, to recover from this disaster. We will make financial resources available to meet this challenge,” Ramaphosa mentioned, including that the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has mentioned that R1 billion is straight away accessible. Parliament can be approached for the appropriation of further assets, he mentioned.

The Solidarity Fund, which was arrange to answer the financial influence of Covid-19, has agreed to help with humanitarian and different types of aid. The fund will now arrange a separate checking account for the flood catastrophe, the main points for which can be made accessible to donors on the fund’s web site on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa warned that assets should profit the meant recipients.

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort,” he mentioned, including that varied stakeholders, together with skilled our bodies, enterprise and the Auditor-General, will type an oversight construction to make sure all funds disbursed to answer this catastrophe are correctly accounted for and that the state receives worth for cash.

“We are determined that there must be transparency and accountability as the projects are costed and implemented, as well as how resources are deployed from the beginning.”