Economic nirvana just 0.01 per cent away

Australian financial nirvana is inside attain – 0.01 per cent to be precise.

The official unemployment fee as recorded by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in March was 3.95 per cent. Just 0.01 per cent decrease and the federal government and virtually everybody else could be speaking in regards to the nation’s first sub-4 per cent jobless fee for the reason that early Seventies.

Huge will increase in well being care and social help has helped take the unemployment fee to its lowest stage since a minimum of 1978. Credit:Justin McManus

The determine, one of the best for the reason that bureau began collating unemployment each month, by itself is sort of meaningless (though Labor chief Anthony Albanese could beg to vary).

But in context it means way over simply the 13.3 million folks in work.