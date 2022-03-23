‘Economic vandalism’: Protesters cause traffic chaos in Port Botany for second day

Loading Below the protest hangs a banner which reads: “No Borders, No Nations, Stop Australia’s Operation.” In a press release, NSW Police mentioned the demonstration was unauthorised. “Sirius Street is currently closed in both directions. Significant traffic delays are being experienced, and traffic diversions are in place around the airport and ports,” the assertion mentioned. “All other motorists should avoid the area or allow extra travel time.”

The activist organisation mentioned they've chosen Port Botany as a spot to protest because it "began a 250-year campaign of genocide against the First Nations People on this continent". "The Port operates on the unceded lands of the Bidjigal people, who have been resisting the Australian colony since European arrival and subsequent invasion on the shores of Botany bay over 250 years ago," the wrote in a press release. On Tuesday morning, NSW Transport Minister David Elliott labelled the protest "nothing short of economic vandalism". "To do this will not only inconvenience a workforce that doesn't deserve it but will inhibit our economic recovery," he mentioned on radio station 2GB.