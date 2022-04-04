Economist Accused of Harassment Takes Big Lead in Costa Rica’s Presidential Vote

Rodrigo Chaves, a former World Bank official, was on observe to change into Costa Rica’s new president, based on preliminary election outcomes on Sunday night time, placing in query the way forward for the 70-year-old political system of Central America’s most secure and affluent nation.

Mr. Chaves, 60, led his opponent, former President José María Figueres, by practically six proportion factors after 89 p.c of the voting facilities reported outcomes, the nation’s electoral authorities stated two hours after the polls closed. The remaining outcomes are anticipated to be introduced this week after the votes are manually licensed.

Mr. Chaves returned to the nation in 2019 after many years overseas and rose from obscurity in simply months by presenting himself as a maverick outsider, skillfully exploiting in style discontent with the Latin American political institution.

He denounced the nation’s conventional political events, massive enterprise and the information media. And he vowed to bypass Congress and different democratic establishments by holding referendums on the vital coverage points.