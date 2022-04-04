Economist Accused of Harassment Takes Big Lead in Costa Rica’s Presidential Vote
Rodrigo Chaves, a former World Bank official, was on observe to change into Costa Rica’s new president, based on preliminary election outcomes on Sunday night time, placing in query the way forward for the 70-year-old political system of Central America’s most secure and affluent nation.
Mr. Chaves, 60, led his opponent, former President José María Figueres, by practically six proportion factors after 89 p.c of the voting facilities reported outcomes, the nation’s electoral authorities stated two hours after the polls closed. The remaining outcomes are anticipated to be introduced this week after the votes are manually licensed.
Mr. Chaves returned to the nation in 2019 after many years overseas and rose from obscurity in simply months by presenting himself as a maverick outsider, skillfully exploiting in style discontent with the Latin American political institution.
He denounced the nation’s conventional political events, massive enterprise and the information media. And he vowed to bypass Congress and different democratic establishments by holding referendums on the vital coverage points.
Both candidates had been damage by scandal, which contributed to the bottom turnout because the Forties within the first spherical of elections, held in February. Only one in four registered voters forged their ballots for one of many two candidates, undercutting a celebration system that has spared Costa Rica the political upheavals seen elsewhere in Central America however that has come to be seen by most residents as corrupt and out of contact with folks’s on a regular basis issues.
Mr. Chaves has been embroiled in a marketing campaign financing scandal, and he has fought to reduce and misrepresent a World Bank sexual harassment investigation of him. Mr. Figueres has struggled to shake off accusations of corruption relationship from his first presidency, within the Nineties.
“Costa Ricans are turning away from their political parties,” stated James Bosworth, founding father of the Latin America-focused political consultancy Hxagon. The nation, he stated, “is going to have a hard time solving its challenges without that strong political system.”
Those challenges embrace financing Costa Rica’s giant public sector and social spending commitments, reactivating its service-dependent financial system after the pandemic and defending its pristine atmosphere from the results of local weather change.
Mr. Chaves rose to the highest of the polls previously month, after polling simply 2 p.c as just lately as August, reflecting the nation’s disillusionment with Mr. Figueres’s National Liberation Party, Costa Rica’s oldest and largest political celebration.
To emphasize his picture as an underdog, Mr. Chaves preferred to inform voters that his father was the bodyguard of Mr. Figueres’s father, José Figueres Ferrer, a nation-defining determine who constructed the National Liberation Party after main the profitable faction within the nation’s temporary civil warfare within the Forties. Mr. Figueres stated Friday that Mr. Chaves’s father “never” labored for his household.
Mr. Chaves, 60, returned to Costa Rica after 27 years on the World Bank, the place he rose to the rank of director because the financial institution’s senior consultant in Indonesia, a serious growing financial system. He left the financial institution simply days after he was demoted for misconduct following sexual harassment complaints introduced in opposition to him by two feminine staff.
He has disregarded the accusations by claiming the investigators by no means proved that sexual harassment had taken place, a declare that was contradicted by the decision of the World Bank’s inside tribunal in June, issued practically two years after Mr. Chaves left the financial institution.
The accusations didn’t seem to sway the voters.
Mr. Chaves started clashing with Costa Rica’s democratic establishments even earlier than the announcement of the ultimate outcomes, shaking nation’s normally civic elections.
The nation’s electoral courtroom in latest weeks stated it was investigating the irregular funds {that a} group of allied businessmen funneled to his marketing campaign. Mr. Chaves stated earlier than Sunday’s vote that he didn’t know these funds existed.
And on Sunday, the electoral courtroom stated a strategist for Mr. Chaves’s marketing campaign tried intimidating ballot employees by distributing a sequence message by means of WhatsApp that threatened them with jail.
Mr. Figueres had centered his marketing campaign on attacking Mr. Chaves’s relative lack of political expertise, which is confined to his six-month stint because the finance minister of the departing president, Carlos Alvarado.
But Mr. Figueres was unable to distance himself from his personal corruption accusations, that are associated to consulting charges he obtained from a French telecommunications firm after ending his first presidential time period in 1998.
Mr. Figueres denied giving the corporate preferential remedy whereas in workplace, and prosecutors who investigated the funds, which occurred between 2000 and 2003, didn’t press expenses. Yet Mr. Figueres’s determination to wait out the results of the investigation in Europe, the place he was residing on the time, left an enduring impression of wrongdoing amongst many Costa Ricans.
Both candidates declined to be interviewed for this text.
Despite Mr. Chaves’s clinching the victory, analysts stated, his weak help in Congress, the nation’s sturdy impartial courts and weak public funds will make it troublesome to make good on his marketing campaign promise to extend social spending to halt rising inequality and crime.
His celebration could have solely 10 of Costa Rica’s 57 congressional seats.
“You’re going to get a cycle where people become increasingly disillusioned with the political system,” stated Mr. Bosworth, the analyst. Mr. Chaves, he stated, lacks “a popular platform that will be able to meet expectation.”