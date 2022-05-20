ECU department boss resigns after ‘bullying and intimidation’ claims

“So many good ones have left … but some of them can’t leave because that’s the career path they have set out on. I fear for other younger staff who have been bullied unmercifully. Dr Peter Prout worked at ECU in the department of education for almost two decades, but left last year due to the toxic environment. “You’d find them in tears because of the way the dean would speak to them and accuse them of lying and things like that, it has just been abominable.” Prout mentioned he had first seen a shift within the office tradition about 5 years in the past, when funding to universities was reduce. Since then, with fewer employees, the strain and stress had grown and Prout mentioned there had been no route on how that was to be managed.

About 18 months in the past, a gaggle of employees members together with Prout went to human sources, then in October they obtained a memo saying the college could be formally reviewed, and had been invited to participate. Prout mentioned he then wrote on to Winn. Others who wished to stay nameless informed WAtoday that they had taken half within the evaluation course of and spoken about how dangerous the scenario had grow to be. But there was no information of the outcomes of the evaluation, regardless of a freedom of data request submitted by the National Tertiary Education Union. “It is more than discouraging, it is disgraceful,” Prout mentioned. “The environment there is toxic and what is worrying me even more is that many of our students know.”

The union additionally despatched a letter to the college detailing some complaints raised in opposition to the college administration as an entire. The letter by no means signifies that Winn is answerable for the next allegations. It included “multiple times watching various colleagues break down in tears during team meetings in stress and anxiety over unreasonable workload expectations.” It mentioned an instructional who was 1000 hours over their agreed workload had been informed to take go away as a result of it was in extra, regardless of work needing to be finished, and no administration of that workload besides being informed, “you could write an article while you are on leave”. “Our members have reported concerns about psychosocial safety in the School of Education including in-person and online meetings. This includes bullying behaviour, intimidation, ‘gas lighting’, which staff report generates feelings of panic, anxiety, fear and humiliation in the workplace and as a result of the workplace conditions,” the letter reads.

Prout mentioned ECU had finished a “wonderful job” at educating future lecturers however was fearful for the way forward for this system, one of many college’s largest money-makers. An ECU spokesperson mentioned: “Following a regular survey of staff, late last year ECU embarked on a culture review of the School of Education.” “We have shared the results of the review with staff at a school forum and we are now focused on implementing the recommendations,” the spokesperson mentioned. “ECU is committed to proactive improvements to its culture and does not tolerate negative behaviour of any kind, including bullying. “We encourage staff to use our range of reporting processes with any concerns so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”