Ed Sheeran returns to Australia after five-year hiatus for new stadium tour

Chart-topping singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will return to Australia in February and March subsequent 12 months to play a run of stadium reveals across the nation.

The 31-year-old, who offered greater than 1,000,000 tickets on his 2018 tour of Australia and New Zealand, will carry out at Accor Stadium in Sydney on February 24 and the MCG in Melbourne on March 2. He will even play stadium reveals in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Sheeran was final in Australia a 12 months in the past when he carried out on the memorial service of his buddy, the late Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski. Sheeran first carried out the track Visiting Hours, devoted to Gudinski, on the state service at Rod Laver Arena.

His new album, titled =, was launched in October and contains the hit singles Bad Habits, Shivers and Overpass Graffiti. His 2023 Mathematics Tour will characteristic cutting-edge manufacturing, in line with touring firm Frontier.