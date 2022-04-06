Ed Sheeran wins a copyright battle over ‘Shape of You’

toggle caption Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran gained a U.Okay. copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You” on Wednesday, then slammed what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits supposed to squeeze cash out of artists wanting to keep away from the expense of a trial.

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the tune copied a part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs below the identify Sami Switch.

“Whilst we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim,” Sheerhan stated in a video posted on Twitter. “It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry.”

Andrew Sutcliffe, the lawyer for the co-writers of “Oh Why,” argued that there was an “indeniable similarity between the works.” He claimed that Sheeran had “Oh Why” in his head “consciously or unconsciously” when “Shape of You” was written in 2016.

The plaintiffs alleged that the chorus “Oh I, Oh I, Oh I” within the refrain of “Shape Of You” was “strikingly similar” to the road “Oh why, Oh why, Oh why” of their monitor.

During the 11-day trial, Sheeran denied allegations that he “borrows” concepts from unknown songwriters with out acknowledgement and stated he has at all times been truthful in crediting individuals who contribute to his albums.

In Wednesday’s ruling, High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from “Oh Why″ when writing his smash hit.

Sheeran, McDaid and Mac said in a statement that the cost of the case was more than financial. The stress of going to trial also hurts creativity, means less time to make music and takes an emotional toll, they said.

“It is so painful to listen to somebody publicly and aggressively problem your integrity,” the trio stated. “It is so painful to have to defend yourself against accusations that you have done something that you haven’t done, and would never do.”

“Shape of You” was the biggest-selling tune within the U.Okay. in 2017.