Eddie McGuire’s bold proposal to put ‘a roof on the MCG’ in $1 billion plan

Eddie McGuire has proposed an enormous change to the MCG as a part of a billion-dollar redevlopment of Australia’s greatest stadium.

In a daring proposition, former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has referred to as for a roof to be placed on prime of the Melbourne Cricket Ground as a part of a $1 billion rebuild of the stadium’s Great Southern Stand.

The Age reviews a Victorian authorities feasibility examine will determine the way forward for the 45,000 grandstand, which holds practically half of the MCG’s 100,000 capability.

The examine is predicted to advocate a complete rebuild of the Great Southern Stand to convey it as much as the usual of different Australian sporting arenas similar to Perth’s Optus Stadium and the redeveloped Sydney Football Stadium.

The improve would come at a value of greater than $1 billion and it’s hoped development would start by 2027 or by 2032 on the newest.

AFL and cricket matches would proceed to be performed on the MCG throughout development, which might final at the least two to 3 years.

McGuire, who attended last week’s Super Bowl on the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, was impressed by the mammoth $7.7 billion area.

He desires the MCG growth to incorporate elevated seating capability within the Great Southern Stand, a vibrant precinct across the floor, in addition to a roof excessive of Australia’s greatest stadium.

“It’s got to be a knock-over, because the stand itself is just structurally not the right shape for where we need to go with what we need to build at the MCG,” McGuire informed SEN.

“To be perfectly honest, we should be looking at even putting a roof on the MCG or at least a sliding roof over the top of it.

“The difference between the stadium and what we saw the other day (at the Super Bowl) was the unbelievable audiovisual opportunities with that screen that was right around the stadium perimeter inside hanging down.

“It’s not that long ago that we used to get excited about maybe having a video screen at your seat.

“It has to be a better experience than what you have at home and we’ve had two years to be at home.”

The Victorian authorities has an settlement to carry the AFL Grand Final on the MCG till 2057 and can be required to pay nearly all of the invoice for a redevelopment.

“Before we say we should be spending money on hospitals, there are buckets of cash,” McGuire stated.

“There are ways of doing it. One of those things is to look at the Southern Stand. At the moment it’s a stand for sport when it’s on. But if we do it properly, these can become many sorts of things.

“Let’s use this precinct and turn it into something sensational. Not just the footy game itself.

“The MCG is our beating heart of the city and the citadel of all sports.

“If we’re going to continue to get big sports in, we need to have 100,000 or maybe even get up to 105,000 or 110,000.

“There is an opportunity for us to build the best stand for the general public of any facility in the world.”