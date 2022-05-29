Editorial | Rein in bully Mantashe | Citypress

EDITORIAL

Just two weeks in the past, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was being lauded for bringing employers Sibanye-Stillwater, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and the National Union of Mineworkers of SA to the negotiating desk to attempt to settle their wage dispute, which had been dragging on for 3 months.

Gold operations on the mine have ceased, whereas mine staff are struggling underneath the no work, no pay rule. That nothing got here out of the platform he created was not Mantashe’s fault, as each events seem pushed by a excessive degree of intransigence.

READ: Solidarity to challenge Sibanye lock-out

But, only a week later, the actual Mantashe got here out of his shell. Reacting to Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman’s feedback that the corporate might face up to a strike for years if want be, Mantashe final week instructed that his division might cancel the corporate’s mining rights as a result of it seems disinterested in utilizing them. Section 47 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act offers the minister energy to droop or cancel rights, permits or permissions in sure circumstances.

Tough engagement is all nicely and good, however threatening to unilaterally withdraw a legally obtained mining licence is out of order. It can be notably dangerous at a time when authorities is making an attempt to encourage home and international investor confidence.

But we should additionally frown on Froneman’s boastful angle that the mine has the ammunition to take a seat out the strike. It was insensitive and confirmed disregard for 1000’s of mine staff who’re making an attempt to take care of their households.

READ: Editorial | When exec pay is a slap in workers’ faces

We don’t know if Mantashe was bluffing or if he meant what he stated, however the mine staff’ unions took him at his phrase and are actually calling on him to hold out his menace. As if he had not accomplished sufficient injury already, Mantashe bombastically informed the Minerals Council that executives mustn’t converse concerning the ills of the nation and should contemplate the message unfavorable utterances ship to scores businesses.

South Africa is a constitutional democracy. Such threats to close down free speech haven’t any place on this nation. Mantashe ought to give attention to fixing the issues within the mining sector as a substitute of censoring feedback about them. He serves in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, however seems to run his personal present along with his personal guidelines. He is a maverick who imagines he lives in a dictatorial state the place he’s the decide, jury and executioner. Ramaphosa should rein him in earlier than he causes extra injury.