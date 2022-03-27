Eduardo Escobar connects for first Mets spring training home run

Here are some notable nuggets that occurred throughout Mets’ spring training action on Saturday:

Escobar’s wallop

Eduardo Escobar unloaded his first homer of the spring — a solo blast towards Kyle Finnegan within the sixth inning — that helped the Mets to a 4-2 victory over the Nationals at Clover Park.

Slow begin

Robinson Cano went hitless in three at-bats and is 1-for-9 (.111) this spring. Cano began at second base with Jeff McNeil in proper subject.

Caught my eye

Chasen Shreve, a 3rd lefty competing for a spot within the Mets bullpen, pitched a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout. Shreve, Alex Claudio and Rob Zastryzny have eight mixed appearances this spring with out permitting an earned run.

Sunday’s schedule

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will face the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie. DeGrom is scheduled for 3 innings with Scherzer anticipated to throw the following 5 or 6.