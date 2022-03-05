Education department hotline empowers whingers

The Education Minister, Sarah Mitchell, says “students perform better at school when their parents are engaged in their education” (“Unlocking a door to better education: parents”, February 27). The good cash can be on research exhibiting that this implies issues like serving to with research at house and supporting the college – not having the ability to go over the college’s head to bureaucrats.

Many mother and father already know what their youngsters are studying as a result of their colleges use platforms comparable to Seesaw and Class Dojo. This “initiative” might develop into a whingers’ hotline, which can most likely have the alternative impact on youngsters’s training.

Andrew Vivian, Sawtell

Short-sighted diplomacy

Gareth Evans might be one in all our best-known internationalists (“Are we a good global citizen?”, February 27). His column offers sufficient data to the present authorities to take our worldwide tasks severely. Our merciless strategy to lowering worldwide assist because the Coalition got here to energy, significantly in our space, is short-sighted. Australia is a giant continent with a sparing inhabitants that we can’t defend ourselves until different nations assist us.

We used to have a superb overseas affairs division. Now even that’s being decimated and diplomats can’t set up efficient relationships with different nations. This has led to an advert hoc strategy. If China involves the Pacific Islands, we rush there to assist these nations to beat China.