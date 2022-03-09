Education Department targets roughly $6 billion in new student loan relief

The United States Department of Education introduced Wednesday it has recognized 100,000 scholar mortgage debtors who’re eligible for $6.2 billion in scholar debt forgiveness.

The announcement expands upon the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which, whereas created 15 years in the past, solely granted a small fraction of candidates scholar mortgage forgiveness till 2021, CNN reported.

This is a growing story and will likely be up to date as extra data turns into out there.