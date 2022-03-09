Americas

Education Department targets roughly $6 billion in new student loan relief

The United States Department of Education introduced Wednesday it has recognized 100,000 scholar mortgage debtors who’re eligible for $6.2 billion in scholar debt forgiveness.

The announcement expands upon the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which, whereas created 15 years in the past, solely granted a small fraction of candidates scholar mortgage forgiveness till 2021, CNN reported.

This is a growing story and will likely be up to date as extra data turns into out there.

The Department of Education introduced that 100,000 debtors qualify for scholar debt forgiveness. Above, scholar mortgage debtors demand President Joe Biden cancel scholar mortgage debt throughout an indication exterior the White House on February 16 in Washington, D.C.
