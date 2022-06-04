Education dept told court that pupils would be in school this week. It didn’t happen | News24

The Cape High Court is listening to a case about unplaced learners within the Western Cape.

It’s been per week for the reason that Western Cape Education Department told the Western Cape High Court that seven unplaced pupils can be beginning college.

One of these pupils was 17-year-old Simthandile Sikeyi from Mitchells Plain. Following our report on Sikeyi’s two-year battle to search out placement at a college within the district, officers from the division contacted Sikeyi and knowledgeable her that she can be positioned at a college in Ottery.

At the time, Sikeyi advised GroundUp that she was excited after receiving the telephone name as she was shedding hope of ever beginning highschool this 12 months.

When we adopted up together with her this week, a visibly disillusioned Sikeyi was nonetheless at house. Apparently, the schooling division is but to rearrange transport to the varsity in Ottery as a result of her grandmother can’t afford the transport prices.

“When the official called my brother telling him that I will be placed in a school, I was over the moon with joy. But now they have been quiet and I’m worried. I already wasted the whole of last year sitting at home doing nothing. The call brought me hope, but now I don’t know what to do or say,” Sikeyi stated.

During the court docket case introduced by the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) final week, advocate Ewald De Villiers-Jansen, for the division, assured the court docket that every one seven pupils represented within the matter had since been allotted locations at colleges.

But EELC senior legal professional, Chandre Stuurman, stated that folks have reported “difficulties” with the placements. She stated they have been knowledgeable about one of many pupils, who was advised that they have been too outdated to begin the grade, and was as an alternative advised to method an FET school.

Stuurman stated solely two of the seven pupils are at the moment attending college. “This is disappointing, given that the department indicated in court that all pupils would be placed,” she stated.

Stuurman stated dad and mom or caregivers have been issued with placement letters by the Metro East Education District between 11 May and 19 May 2022.

“All the parents or caregivers, except for one, accepted the placement offers and expected learners to start school on Monday [30 May],” stated Stuurman.

In response to our questions, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond indicated that she could not remark as a result of the matter was nonetheless in court docket.

