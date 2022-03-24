Education system ‘failing’ children on climate as students set to strike

Schools are failing younger folks on local weather change, researchers say, as 1000’s of Sydney pupils put together to ditch class and rally outdoors Kirribilli House on Friday.

The School Strike 4 Climate protest outdoors the Prime Minister’s residence is one among 36 being held throughout the nation and greater than 600 internationally.

Natasha Abhayawickrama and Kayla Hill will probably be on the local weather strike protest at Kirribilli House on Friday. Credit:Janie Barrett

But NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has instructed college students to go to high school and advocate for change by being “informed citizens”.

Organiser and 12 months 12 pupil Natasha Abhayawickrama, 17, mentioned protesters would be a part of Lismore flood survivors on the rally to ship a message to Scott Morrison that they have been prepared to take the combat for motion on local weather change to his doorstep.