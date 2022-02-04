Edwards, Towns Lead Timberwolves Past Pistons, 128-117

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 factors, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 factors and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 128-117 on Thursday night time.

Taurean Prince added 23 factors to assist Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six video games.

Saddiq Bey had 21 factors and 13 rebounds for Detroit, and Jerami Grant added 20 factors. The Pistons misplaced for the sixth time in seven video games.

Minnesota obtained off to a quick begin, taking a 21-11 lead with 5 minutes remaining within the first quarter. But the Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 22-10 to take a 32-31 lead within the second quarter. The Pistons led 67-65 at halftime earlier than Minnesota pulled away within the second half.

“I think being ready for and matching (Detroit’s) physicality, which bothered us in the first half,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch mentioned. “Just a little more attention to detail on the defensive end, in particular.”

The Timberwolves led by 16 within the fourth quarter earlier than the Pistons rallied to chop it to 5, at 122-117 with 50 seconds remaining.

“We did a god job down the stretch, but not enough,” Detroit coach Dwain Casey mentioned.

Patrick Beverley then hit a 3-pointerfor Minnesota to place it out of attain.

Towns, who realized at halftime he had been named an All-Star, had a few key blocks down the stretch after lacking a wide-open shot.

“If you’re going to miss a jumper, you have to make a block, make a stop,” he mentioned.

The Timberwolves shot 51% from the ground to 44% for the Pistons.

CASEY’S OPTIONS

Pistons rookie level guard Cade Cunningham sat out due to a hip-pointer. While Cunningham has been the main focus of Detroit’s offense this season, coach Dwain Casey says he likes to depend on a couple of guard to run his offense.

“I believe in today’s game, you’ve got to have three (guards who can play the point),” Casey mentioned. “That’s why I like the three-guard offense. It doesn’t matter if it’s Cory (Joseph) bringing it down, Killian (Hayes) or Cade bringing it down.”

Having that type of versatility, Casey mentioned additionally permits him to make use of Cunningham at capturing guard or small ahead.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Pistonst: Host Boston on Friday night time.

