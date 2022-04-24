Eels flog lacklustre Knights at home

Parramatta have placed on a clinic to sentence Newcastle to their worst loss at house below Adam O’Brien, with a 39-2 flogging at McDonald Jones Stadium.

In their most dominant show of the yr, Eels hooker Reed Mahoney had a area day whereas Dylan Brown starred taking part in at left centre.

Shaun Lane joined him because the Eels ran riot down the left edge, whereas Isaiah Papali’i additionally bagged a double on the proper.

In a horror day for the hosts, Newcastle’s tryline defence bordered on embarrassing at occasions.

The loss was Newcastle’s fifth straight and their wost within the Hunter since being crushed 48-10 by Cronulla in 2018.

And with Melbourne forward subsequent Sunday, their season is quick slipping away.

Parramatta, compared, had little to fret about.

Mahoney was in a position to choose off drained defenders and gaps comfortable, with the Eels’ first strive by means of Lane setting the tone for the day.

The Parramatta back-rower merely ran by means of a legs deal with of David Klemmer near the road, with the Knights having little excuse for fatigue within the twelfth minute.

Lane was once more concerned within the Eels’ subsequent, offloading on the line to permit winger Hayze Perham to fall over the road.

And when Mahoney put Brown over with ease simply after the break, the sport was pretty much as good as carried out earlier than Papali’i and Will Penisini additionally bagged late attempt to Mitch Moses booted a final-minute area objective.

Most pleasing for the Eels additionally would have been their defence, after Mahoney admitted through the week it was among the many worst within the NRL.

In fact although, the Knights threw little or no at them.

They broke the Eels line simply twice, and barely had any attacking units as they spent nearly all of the sport being pressured to return out of their very own finish.