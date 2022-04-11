Eels’ Waqa Blake sidelined by knee injury

Parramatta’s backline harm disaster has deepened with Waqa Blake sidelined for an indefinite interval as a result of a knee harm.

Blake got here off throughout Saturday’s 26-20 NRL win over Gold Coast at CBUS Super Stadium, having injured his left knee then tried to play on for a interval together with his leg closely strapped.

The Eels confirmed on Monday scans confirmed a medial collateral ligament harm and wouldn’t give a timeframe for the 27-year-old’s return.

It leaves coach Brad Arthur scrambling for out of doors backs forward of the Easter Monday conflict in opposition to Wests Tigers with Maika Sivo (knee), Haze Dunster (knee) and Sean Russell (lung and ribs) already sidelined.

Blake was enjoying at centre to cowl the losses with Arthur saying earlier than the Titans sport he had two spots in his squad which he was nonetheless hoping to fill as backrowers Ryan Matterson and Bryce Cartwright each hung out within the backline throughout Saturday’s sport.

Hayze Perham looms because the almost certainly substitute for the Eels to face the Tigers after the New Zealander was named 18th man in opposition to the Titans.