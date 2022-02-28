Eerie pic as world shuts out airline

The world is cracking down arduous on Russia due to its bloody invasion of Ukraine – and the influence isn’t simply occurring on the bottom.

Russia’s flagship airline will floor most of its fleet because the world bans its planes from their airscape as punishment for the invasion on Ukraine.

Aeroflot mentioned late Sunday evening, native time, it was suspending flights to Europe after the European Union closed its airspace to all Russian plane.

The announcement got here after the EU mentioned Sunday it could shut its airspace to Russian carriers, including to a litany of sanctions imposed on Russia over its assault on Ukraine.

“Aeroflot is suspending flights of the European route network from February 28, 2022 until further notice,” the corporate mentioned on its web site.

The EU’s airspace ban prohibits flights into or over the EU by all Russian planes, together with non-public jets.

The measure consolidated what was already de facto largely in place, with most of the EU’s 27 nations having individually introduced airspace closures to Russian flights.

In response, Russia has barred flights from a variety of international locations equivalent to Britain, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Other nations exterior of Europe have additionally taken motion in opposition to Aeroflot with Flight Radar, a flight monitoring system, exhibiting a variety of the airline’s planes making sharp returns again to Russia.

The United States has requested its residents in Russia to “consider” leaving instantly, as industrial airways continued to cancel flights within the nation.

“An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines,” the US embassy in Moscow mentioned in an announcement.

It referred to as on its residents to “consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available.”

But the US embassy mentioned that Washington was not altering its journey advisory to Russia.

It applied a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning in opposition to Russia in January, as tensions over Ukraine grew.

Canada has additionally closed its airspace to all Russian carriers in protest of the Russian invasion.

“We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra mentioned on Sunday.

The closure, efficient instantly, aligns Canada with the overwhelming majority of European international locations.

While there had been no direct flights between Canadian and Russian airports, the choice by the world’s second-largest nation – Russia is the biggest – may severely complicate flights by Russian service Aeroflot to or from the US, in addition to to different international locations to the south.

Any flight owned, chartered by or utilized by Russian pursuits – together with non-public flights – is now banned from Canadian skies, transport ministry spokeswoman Valerie Glazer advised AFP in an electronic mail.

Britain barred Aeroflot flights on Thursday, the primary to take action.

No flights from Russia appeared Sunday to be arriving at main US airports in Washington, Baltimore, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Delta Airlines on Friday additionally suspended a code-sharing association with Aeroflot.

