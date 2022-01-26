EFF councillor accused of using fake ‘Tracy Zille’ account sworn in as MP | News24

The EFF has welcomed two new members to its parliamentary caucus.

One of them is alleged to be the individual behind a pretend Twitter account “@Tracy Zille”, which was used to unfold disparaging, racist and hateful feedback.

The SA Human Rights Commission took Matumba to the Equality Court.

An EFF councillor who’s accused of spreading hateful feedback by way of a pretend Twitter account is now in increased workplace after his occasion bosses paved the best way for him to turn into a member of Parliament.

Anthony Matumba, a former councillor who hails from the Makhado Local Municipality in Limpopo, is alleged to be the individual behind the pretend Twitter account “@Tracy Zille”, which was used to unfold disparaging, racist and hateful feedback.

On Tuesday, Matumba advised News24 in regards to the growth however on the time, he couldn’t give additional particulars.

On Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker presided over his swearing-in and that of a fellow EFF member.

The swearing-in was confirmed on the EFF’s social media accounts.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took Matumba to the Equality Court in Louis Trichardt after it acquired a grievance from a member of the general public about tweets from the Twitter account.

Complaint

The Twitter account reportedly emerged in June 2020 and had greater than 30 000 followers when the SAHRC acquired the grievance.

But in courtroom papers, Matumba denied that he was behind the account.

He stated there have been no witnesses to show the connection between him and the account.

The SAHRC stated it was reported that Matumba was producing an revenue from making disparaging and inflammatory feedback on-line by means of corporations he owned and registered to which social media customers have been directed.

The SAHRC needs Matumba to donate R20 000 to a charitable organisation, expressly with victims of gender-based violence.

