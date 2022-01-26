EFF member accused of using fake ‘Tracy Zille’ Twitter account to be sworn in as an MP | News24

EFF councillor Anthony Matumba is heading to Parliament as an MP.

Matumba confirmed the information.

He is alleged to be the particular person behind a pretend Twitter account “@Tracy Zille”, which was used to unfold disparaging, racist and hateful feedback.

Limpopo EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who’s caught up in pretend Twitter account allegations, is because of be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Wednesday.

The Makhado Local Municipality councillor confirmed the event to News24 on Tuesday however mentioned he would reply to detailed questions at a later stage.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took Matumba to the Equality Court in Louis Trichardt after it obtained a grievance from a member of the general public about tweets from the Twitter account.

EE spokesperson Vuyani Pambo failed to answer questions despatched to him about Matumba’s parliamentary position.

Matumba was driving and mentioned he would reply in writing later. His remark might be added as soon as obtained.

The Twitter account reportedly emerged in June 2020 and had greater than 30 000 followers when the SAHRC obtained the grievance.

But in courtroom papers, Matumba denied that he was behind the account.

He mentioned there have been no witnesses to show the connection between him and the account.

The SAHRC mentioned it was reported that Matumba was producing an earnings from making disparaging and inflammatory feedback on-line by corporations he owned and registered to which social media customers had been directed.

According to TimesLIVE, the Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), which accused Matumba final yr, mentioned he had registered a number of web sites in his title, which he monetised by Google’s AdSense.

The SAHRC additionally desires Matumba to donate R20 000 to a charitable organisation, expressly with victims of gender-based violence.

