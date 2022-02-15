EFF supporters allegedly storm education offices in Pretoria, assault official | News24

A bunch of oldsters and EFF supporters allegedly stormed the Department of Basic Education’s places of work in Pretoria on Monday.

The dad and mom have been demanding that the division place their youngsters in colleges.

An schooling official was admitted to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by the protesters, and her two cellphones taken.

A bunch of 200 EFF supporters allegedly precipitated mayhem on the Department of Basic Education places of work in Pretoria on Monday afternoon, over the location of pupils.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili mentioned 200 folks sporting EFF regalia stormed the division’s places of work.

“The slogan-chanting group broke down gates and doors,” she added, saying they waited for the director-general to deal with them.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo instructed News24 dad and mom of unplaced pupils in Atteridgeville approached the celebration in search of help.

“… and as an organisation that value[s] education, we could not allow so many young people to be destitute in the streets and possibly become victim to alcohol and drug abuse,” he mentioned.

“The Gauteng education department’s incompetence causes this problem on a yearly basis and reveals a self-hating government that has no interest in investing in the future.”

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga mentioned it met with district officers and the protesters’ leaders to desk an replace on the problem of house at colleges in Atteridgeville.

He added an schooling official was admitted to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted by the protesters, and her two cellphones taken.

“The schools in Atteridgeville are over-subscribed, and now they were asking that some of the primary schools should be converted into secondary schools for learning and teaching to take place,” Mhlanga mentioned.

The division added furnishings could be delivered and lecturers deployed to the affected colleges on Tuesday.

Mhlanga mentioned division and district officers could be in Atteridgeville to make sure pupils have been positioned.

The division added it had famous the identical difficulty in different suburbs like Mamelodi, the West Rand and different elements of Gauteng.

It could be assessing the harm allegedly attributable to the protesters.

