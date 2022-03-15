EFF’s Ndlozi says advertising industry must be fined R50bn for racism | News24

The EFF’s Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the promoting business should be fined R50 billion for racist adverts and ad-spend.

Ndlozi says 50% of the advantageous needs to be given to the SABC.

The inquiry, by the South African Human Rights Commission, is listening to testimony about racism and discrimination within the promoting business.

The EFF’s Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the promoting business should be fined R50 billion for perpetuating racism.

Ndlozi, talking on the South African Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into racial discrimination or discrimination in promoting, on Monday, accused the business of being racist.

“A finding must be made that all these brands redirect their ad-spend on [sic] black media owners because the patterns at the moment are irrational, idiotic and racist.

“For having practised racism, the promoting business for the reason that introduction of democracy, they should be compelled to pay compensation as an indication of regret. It should be directed to black communities. We have a proposal that the entire sector should be fined an quantity of at least R50 billion for racism, which might be confirmed.”

He said 50% of the amount must be given to the SABC, and the other 50% must be distributed among black-owned community radio stations.

“If we don’t attain practicable punishment, we’ll by no means resolve the racism we see within the promoting sector.”

ALSO READ | Advertising agencies should be held accountable for racist adverts – Zulaikha Patel

Ndlozi stated: “A accountable authorities by now would have regulated [the industry]. We want rational spending in promoting.”

Asked how much the EFF spent with black-owned media houses, he said he didn’t know.

“As a matter of precept, we take SABC audiences [as] essentially strategic. The house is constipated by white media house owners… If you need the most effective spots.”

Ad-spend

“The largest victims of discrimination in media are black media house owners. They have suffered and proceed to endure due to the color of their skins,” Ndlozi told the inquiry.

He said the top six advertising agencies in the country are foreign and white-owned, and they bill about 95% of all media ad-spend.

“Smaller black-owned companies primarily get work from authorities, which accounts for a really small share.”

He said 60% of all the radio ad-spend is allocated to Primedia’s 702, 94.7, and KFM plus Kagiso Media’s Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio.

“These stations do not even collectively command 25% of South Africa’s radio viewers share. This is compared to SABC’S 18 radio stations that collectively command over 65% of the listeners. 94.7 with a listenership of 800 000 and solely based mostly in Johannesburg receives way more income than Metro FM, which covers the entire nation with an viewers of about 4.6 million.

“The second [biggest] billing radio station in South Africa is Jacaranda FM which mainly broadcasts in Pretoria and certain parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga. It makes more revenue than any SABC radio station.”

He stated 94.7 payments 3 times greater than KayaFM. This is regardless of KayaFM having a much bigger viewers.

The distinction is that the overwhelming majority of KayaFM listeners are black [and] thought to be low cost, no matter their spending energy. Advertising companies and company shoppers are racist. This is anti-black racism.

Ndlozi stated issues have been even worse within the billboard market, which he claimed with out proof was an, “… all-white boy’s club.

“The large spenders are all engaged in anti-black racism with regards to anti-black spending. They pay extra for a white-owned billboard than they’d do for a black-owned billboard no matter the place the billboard is situated.

“They can go to Chris Hani Road [in Soweto] and pay more for a billboard in the area and pay less for a black-owned one.”

Protest

Speaking in regards to the TRESemme advert that described black ladies’s hair as “dry and damaged hair”, “frizzy and dull hair”, Ndlozi stated it was necessary to protest in opposition to the corporate.

After the advert was launched, the EFF organised protests to Clicks shops.

“The campaign raised awareness on a new and insightful approach to deal with anti-black racism. There have to be consequences. From time to time we indulge in court… but picket lines just cost us our bodies. They have a reliable impact.”

Last week, the Equality Court discovered the advert did not discriminate in opposition to black ladies.

The listening to continues on Tuesday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.