Egerton ‘fine’ after fainting during play

Taron Egerton has reassured followers he’s “completely fine” after fainting in the course of the first evening of his new West End play.

The Rocketman star, 32, is starring alongside Jonathan Bailey in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play Cock at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

During Saturday evening’s first preview, he fainted on stage and was attended to by a health care provider within the viewers.

His understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in and the solid have been in a position to end the play.

Egerton launched a press release through Instagram promising to return to the present on Monday evening.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of Cock last night,” he posted.

“I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.

“I’ve determined to place a constructive spin on it and I’d admire it if anybody who was within the theatre final evening simply mentioned that I gave such a dedicated, electrifying efficiency that my physique could not deal with it and checked out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

He additionally praised Harper-Jackson as “an amazing actor and a lovely person”, including: “Thank you Joel.”

On Sunday, Harper-Jackson wrote on Twitter that taking Egerton’s place on stage had been “an absolute privilege”.

“Taron is a true gentleman, has been so supportive & most importantly he’s okay & will be back on Monday,” he posted.

A press release from the manufacturing mentioned: “During yesterday evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A health care provider who was within the viewers attended to Taron instantly after the incident, and while he felt positive, it was determined that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would proceed within the position to finish the efficiency.”