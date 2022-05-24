Egypt approves flights from Houthi-held Yemen capital: Government

Egypt has authorised direct flights between Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital and Cairo, the Yemeni authorities mentioned Tuesday, within the newest signal of progress within the war-torn nation.

The inexperienced mild comes after the primary industrial flight in six years flew from Sanaa to Amman in Jordan final week, as a part of a UN-brokered truce between Yemen’s internationally acknowledged authorities and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

“We express our deep thanks to the brotherly Egyptian government… for agreeing to operate direct flights between Sanaa and Cairo in accordance with the armistice agreement,” Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak wrote on Twitter.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The competent authorities in the two countries will work in the coming days to coordinate and complete the technical procedures for operating the flights,” he added.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres referred to as Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to specific his “sincere thanks… for allowing direct flights between Cairo and Sanaa within the framework of the UN armistice in Yemen,” an Egyptian overseas ministry assertion mentioned.

Weekly flights to and from Cairo and Amman are a part of the truce settlement that went into impact on April 2, and is because of be renewed subsequent week.

On May 16, a Yemenia airplane carrying 126 passengers, together with critically sick hospital sufferers and their family members, grew to become the first commercial flight to leave Sanaa since August 2016.

Read extra:

UN: Yemen truce could help reverse ‘worsening’ humanitarian crisis

Arab Coalition transports Houthi prisoners to Yemen in humanitarian initiative

Yemen officials: Two commanders killed in clash with militants