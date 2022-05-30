Egypt court jails former presidential candidate for 15 years | News24

Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh has been sentenced to fifteen years in jail.

An Egyptian court docket has sentenced former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh and a number of other distinguished figures from the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood to prolonged jail phrases on Sunday for disseminating false information and inciting towards state establishments.

Aboul Fotouh, who’s in his early 70s and in keeping with his household suffers from a number of medical circumstances, was sentenced to fifteen years in jail, topic to enchantment, the court docket ruling mentioned on Sunday.

Mohamed al-Qassas, the deputy head of Aboul Fotouh’s Strong Egypt social gathering, acquired a 10-year sentence.

Also receiving a 15-year sentence was the Brotherhood’s former supreme information Mahmoud Ezzat, who’s already serving a number of life sentences on different costs.

Rights teams have repeatedly criticised such mass sentencings in Egypt and known as on authorities to make sure truthful trials.

The teams, together with Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, say the arrests and trials of the likes of Abul Fetouh and el-Kassas are a part of a authorities crackdown on dissent that focused not solely Islamist political opponents but in addition pro-democracy activists, journalists and on-line critics.

Abul Fetouh, 70, is a former senior Brotherhood chief who was sacked from the group in 2011 when determined run in Egypt’s presidential elections. He and el-Kassas had been detained in February 2018, after voicing harsh criticism of the federal government of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The court docket in Cairo additionally sentenced Moaz el-Sharqawi to 10 years in jail on related costs together with membership in an outlawed group, the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt designated as a “terrorist” organisation in 2013.

Egypt banned the Brotherhood after Sisi, then military chief, led the overthrow of democratically elected Brotherhood President Mohamed Mursi following mass protests in 2013.

Morsi died after collapsing in a jail courtroom in 2019, whereas different leaders of the group have been jailed or left the nation on account of a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent that prolonged to liberal in addition to Islamist critics.

